China's Military Surrounding Taiwan Right Before The Election
The New American
China hopes to get its way in Taiwan without firing a shot. Also, Iran and Russia are producing thousands of new attack drones.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - TAIWAN IN MAJOR TROUBLE AS CHINA DEPLOYS WEATHER BALLOONS AND ITS AIR FORCE

https://americasvoice.news/video/Y3G5RpJBfp72HLf/?related=playlist


2. Erick Stakelbeck - The Watchman - EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Drones TRANSFORMING Gaza Battlefield; Iran Boasts New Attack Drone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js1QvsOUppw&ab_channel=ErickStakelbeck-TheWatchman


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


