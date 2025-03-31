NASTY NANCY PELOSI HAS OFFICIALLY INSIDER TRADED OVER 💲1 BILLION DOLLARS IN STOCKS❗

Nancy Pelosi has officially insider traded OVER $1 BILLION DOLLARS in stocks





Luxury items she owns include





- A $30 million dollar Napa Valley Vineyard

- She has a $20 million luxury real estate portfolio comprising of 9 different properties

- A $5 million townhome near Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

- A $25,000 freezer used to store premium grade ice cream

- Making all these trades have gained her an earth shattering net worth of $270 million dollars, not bad for a lifelong public servant





“So how is she able to make so much money to afford these things? Well, it's simple. She has traded over $1 billion in stocks since becoming a politician, and she is the insider information she obtains from private committee hearings to trade.”





Source: https://truthsocial.com/@ThePeopleUnifier/posts/114250140608449563





https://imgflip.com/i/9p6q0w





