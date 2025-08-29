Agenda 2030 and the Family: A Hypnotherapist’s Perspective with Kymberley Carter-Paige

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We interview Kymberley Carter-Paige, a clinical hypnotherapist, who discusses the implications of Agenda 2030, focusing on its impact on family structures, societal roles, and individual well-being. We explore themes of control, the erosion of traditional family units, and strategies to resist societal pressures and government lies, through hypnotherapy and personal empowerment.
For more information please visit Kymberley Carter-Paige's website: https://www.anxietynomore.world
