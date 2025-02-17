BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Terral03.com Black Star Report for Monday, February 17, 2025
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
466 views • 6 months ago

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

--

‘AI may become judge, jury and executioner’ – global risks expert to RT

https://www.rt.com/news/612575-ai-may-become-judge/

--

Bird flu is spreading faster. Should we worry?

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/bird-flu-is-spreading-faster-should-we-worry-1.7458817

 

--

Tina Griffin at CounterCultureMom.com Terral's Full Uncut Interview with New Intro

https://terral.substack.com/p/tina-griffin-at-counterculturemomcom

--

Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for $100 that includes shipping. Non-sub for $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.

Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA 

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpelectionww3illegal aliensbioweapondana ashleywuhancytokine stormterralterral03nanobotshemorrhagic fevercovid-19fort detrickmrnahydrogelbuy nano silverblack starsubstackmarburgdr ana mihalceananofilament replication inhibitoraviannasa warfare
