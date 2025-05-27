❗️Official statement from Leonid Slutsky, head of International Affairs in the Russian State Duma:

⚡️"Simeon Boikov, the 'Aussie Cossack' is being persecuted by the Australian Government."

⚡️"Russia will not abandon Simeon Boikov."

⚡️"Australia wants to jail Boikov for his pro-Russian views."

Leonid Slutksy concluded his statement by calling Australia an "allegedly democratic country".

🙏Earlier today Slutsky was spotted marching with Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) in Crimea.

🔒PS. Today marks 900 Days since @AussieCossack was granted diplomatic asylum inside Sydney's Russian Consulate. Every day is one day closer to Russia's inevitable Victory. 💪

Video from May 26, 2025