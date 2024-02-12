BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preparing Your Heart and Mind for Marriage After Divorce - Ron and Nancy Keller
Sadly, far too many couples in America are getting divorced. Ron and Nancy Keller know this reality all too well. They, too, were once divorced and single before God had their paths cross. Today, they find joy counseling couples through seasons of difficulty in their marriages. They also wrote an eye-opening book, Marrying Again: 52 Devotions to Prepare Your Heart and Mind for Marriage after Divorce. Today they share their experiences of their own remarriage and blended family. How they found peace and stability throughout their journey by trusting in the power of prayer, is also discussed. When you are certain that God has brought a relationship into your life and that it is blessed by him, it gives you the strength to move on and not worry about what other people think.



TAKEAWAYS


Never say negative things about your ex-spouse - your kids still love them and may resent you for speaking negatively about them


Trust in the power of prayer



A lot of people whose marriages end look for another relationship way too soon


If your relationship has ended, allow yourself to properly heal and have closure before rushing into another relationship



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Good Ranchers (use code TINA for $30 off first box): https://www.goodranchers.com/

Marrying Again book: https://amzn.to/48eN7YR


🔗 CONNECT WITH RON AND NANCY KELLER

Website: https://ronkellerassociates.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ronkellerphd/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Udif7X


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
americamindtherapydivorcemarriageheartcounselingseparationdevotionscouplestina griffincounter culture mom showron nancy keller
