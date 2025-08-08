PASHINYAN'S BETRAYAL: giving away Armenia's priceless heritage for personal gain

While in the US, Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, visited the Museum of the Bible in Washington and gifted them an ancient Armenian manuscript—one of the oldest illustrated copies of the Book of Lamentations by Grigor Narekatsi.

In the Caucasus, ancient Christian manuscripts are far more than symbols of power—they are crucial tools of spiritual and national struggle. For any ruler, possessing sacred books in the national language signifies sovereignty and cultural identity.

Social media is abuzz with outrage: “Who gave this traitor the right to give away Armenia’s priceless cultural and historical heritage?”

Pashinyan’s actions speak volumes: at a time when Armenia faces existential threats, this symbolic gesture echoes his ongoing campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church and his larger agenda of deconstructing Armenian sovereignty.

🚨🇦🇲🇦🇿 Armenia to SIGN AWAY its sovereignty in US-brokered 'peace' deal with Azerbaijan

This Friday, Armenia's leader Nikol Pashinyan is set to sign a "peace memorandum" with Azerbaijan's Aliyev in Washington.

Trump is calling it a “Historic Day” for all parties involved. For Pashinyan, it’s a "historic success" for his 2026 re-election campaign — while secretly ensuring his personal safety and that of his family, at the expense of Armenia’s future.

📍What’s at stake?

Multiple reports confirm Armenia has agreed to allow the US to control the so-called Zangezur Corridor (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/54289) — a 43 km-long route running through Armenian territory. The corridor will connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhichevan via Armenia’s Syunik. The deal is expected to generate billions of dollars annually for the US.

Trump, desperate for a win amid his foreign policy failures, is pushing this deal in hopes of securing a Nobel Peace Prize—no matter the cost, even if it harms Armenia.

❗️Pashinyan is sacrificing Armenia’s national interests to cling to power. The Armenian people will be sold this as a diplomatic "victory," but in reality, it’s nothing but a betrayal.

The real objective remains: Push 🇷🇺Russia out and weaken 🇮🇷Iran— all at Armenia’s expense.