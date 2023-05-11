Is Biden the next Carter? Fox News poll shows plummeting approval ratings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new Fox News survey reveals that a record number of Americans feel the economy is getting worse for their family, with 78% rating it only fair/poor. The majority of voters blame the Biden administration's policies on inflation for the economic downfall, with 40% saying the economy or inflation specifically are the most important issues facing the country. Biden's approval ratings have plummeted across the board, with only 30% of voters happy with the current state of affairs. Meanwhile, a military leak sparks national security concerns. Follow Next News for more breaking news.