Operators of the Russian Lancet UAV Destroyed the German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled gun - Sumy region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
75 views • 12 months ago

Sumy region, Ukraine , hunting for Khokhol equipment 

Aerial reconnaissance revealed the movement of a trawl with enemy equipment covered with a tarpaulin.

The trawl with tracked vehicles moved between the cities of Glukhov and Putivl , then entered the village of Vyazenka (25 km from the border), where there was a stop, for which the enemy paid at coordinates 51.433578, 33.917211

Operators of the Lancet UAV destroyed the German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled gun.

adding....  Sumy region of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian administration Vladimir Artyukh :

In the Sumy region, evacuation from the cities of Belopole and Vorozhba began.

 First of all, TCCs and their archives are removed. 20 kilometers to the border with the Kursk region.

It seems like something interesting is coming up....

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
