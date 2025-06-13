BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇺🇸 PATRIOT ALERT – WASHINGTON STATE UNDER THREAT THIS WEEKEND
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
3 months ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%


Behind the Wire is back, and Robert Burwell of the Washington 3% is sounding the alarm.

This Saturday, June 14th, radical leftist groups are launching a “No Kings” Nationwide Day of Defiance — and Washington is a key battleground. These aren’t peaceful protests. Based on past behavior, expect violence, property damage, vandalism, and organized disruption.


But here’s what’s different:

They’re targeting rural, conservative areas — places like Moses Lake, Centralia, Kalama, and Spokane — not just the usual leftist strongholds like Seattle or Olympia. These agitators are being bussed in, funded by taxpayer-supported NGOs, and are looking to provoke and intimidate.


Among the nonprofits organizing this chaos are:


ACLU (multiple branches)


Teachers’ Unions


Indivisible Project


Color of Change


Bend the Arc


Tides Center


Red Cross (yes, really)

And dozens more, all receiving millions in your tax dollars to push this agenda.



Stay alert. Avoid these protest sites. Protect your property. Be vigilant.

They want chaos in our neighborhoods. Don’t give it to them.


> “We stop this with our vote. We take back our counties, our state, our future — by showing up, speaking out, and standing firm.”




📍 A full list of protest locations and sponsoring NGOs is included.

💥 Don’t sit this one out. Engage locally. Vote. Be present.


Patriots, the line is being drawn. Choose to stand on it.


Shtfnews.net 


#PatriotAlert #BehindTheWire #Washington3Percent #NoKingsProtest #StandYourGround #DefendRuralAmerica #ProtectOurTowns #ResistTheLeft #SaveWashington #StopTheChaos #TaxpayerWakeUp #ExposeTheNGOs #RedStateStrong #NoMoreAnarchy #VoteThemOut #SilentMajorityRising #AmericaFirstAlways #HoldTheLine #ProtectWhatMatters #StayVigilantPatriots


