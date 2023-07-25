© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rapture | Dr. Stella Immanuel | 14 Bible Verses Related to the End of the Age + What Did Klaus Schwab Mean When He Said? "The Next Step Could Be to Go Into a Prescriptive Mode, YOU DO NOT EVEN HAVE TO HAVE ELECTIONS ANYMORE."
Learn More About Dr. Stella Immanuel Today At:
www.DrStellaMD.com
VERSE #1
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 Rapture
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Thessalonians+4%3A13-18&version=KJV
VERSE #2
2 Thessalonians 2:1-4 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-4&version=KJV
VERSE #2
Revelation 7:14 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+7%3A14&version=KJV
VERSE #3
Revelation 14:14-16 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+14%3A+14-16&version=KJV
VERSE #4
Luke 13:5 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+13%3A5&version=KJV
VERSE #5
Revelation Chapter 16 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016&version=KJV
.
VERSE #6
VERSE #7
2nd Timothy 4:8 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Timothy%204%3A8&version=KJV
VERSE #8
VERSE #9
VERSE #10 - When Is Jesus Returning?
Mark 13 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV
VERSE #11 - When Is Jesus Returning?
Luke 21 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+21&version=KJV
VERSE #12 - When Is Jesus Returning?
Matthew 24 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=KJV
VERSE #13 - Daniel 8:23 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%208%3A23&version=KJV
VERSE #14
Joel 2: 28-31 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%202%3A28-31&version=KJV