The Rapture | Dr. Stella Immanuel | 14 Bible Verses Related to the End of the Age + What Did Klaus Schwab Mean When He Said? "The Next Step Could Be to Go Into a Prescriptive Mode, YOU DO NOT EVEN HAVE TO HAVE ELECTIONS ANYMORE."

VERSE #1

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 Rapture

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Thessalonians+4%3A13-18&version=KJV

VERSE #2

2 Thessalonians 2:1-4 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-4&version=KJV

VERSE #2

Revelation 7:14 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+7%3A14&version=KJV

VERSE #3

Revelation 14:14-16 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+14%3A+14-16&version=KJV

VERSE #4

Luke 13:5 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+13%3A5&version=KJV

VERSE #5

Revelation Chapter 16 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016&version=KJV

VERSE #6

VERSE #7

2nd Timothy 4:8 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Timothy%204%3A8&version=KJV

VERSE #8

VERSE #9

VERSE #10 - When Is Jesus Returning?

Mark 13 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV

VERSE #11 - When Is Jesus Returning?

Luke 21 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+21&version=KJV

VERSE #12 - When Is Jesus Returning?

Matthew 24 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=KJV

VERSE #13 - Daniel 8:23 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%208%3A23&version=KJV

VERSE #14

Joel 2: 28-31 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%202%3A28-31&version=KJV