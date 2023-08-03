Biden Crime Family Running Scared, Trump indicted AGAIN, Patriot PreK Promotion - Brave Books

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Because we're apparently living in clown town, and THIS is the daily. The more that the Biden Crime Family is exposed, the more mud they drag Trump's name through.
Patriot PreK has partnered with Brave Books! Use code 'PatriotPreK' at checkout for you savings!