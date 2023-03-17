© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bptgr0081
03/16/2023 Senator Roger Marshall: We have a preponderance of evidence that show that this virus came from Wuhan lab, China. And as we continue to look through all these emails, we find a very purposeful cover up by Dr. Fauci and Dr Collins.
03/16/2023 参议员罗杰·马歇尔: 我们有证据优势显示中共病毒来源于武汉实验室。而且，随着我们审阅这些邮件，我们发现福奇和柯林斯博士蓄意掩盖这些事实。