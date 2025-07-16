© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanic Morality
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 2 months ago
- POTUS and Speaker Johnson protecting the Jewish/American blackmail operation.
- Scripture makes it clear that Jews do Satan's work. And now, literally, we see this in front of us (Epstein Island, mass invasion of Christian nations) and yet the Church is full of Judas Iscariot's (like John Hagee) who side with the Jews.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.