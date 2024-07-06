Will AI Joe Biden Save the Democrat Party? Haha... No.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftists know Joe Biden is shot but they may or may not be able to replace him. One proposed solution: AI Joe!
Meanwhile, Commiefornia's still awful, illegal aliens are getting concierge service, the Air Force had a major security breach, UK politics are weird, and the world is de-dollarizing. All the while, gaslighting about the jabs keeps accelerating. It's a killer episode of The JD Rucker Show.