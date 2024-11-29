BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trudeau's Admission on Immigration Sparks Controversy
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • 6 months ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly acknowledged that his approach to illegal immigration was misguided, labeling it a "mistake." However, this confession has stirred skepticism among his detractors, who label him "Baby Castro," accusing him of deliberate actions to undermine national sovereignty. Critics argue that Trudeau's policies align with globalist agendas, suggesting his admission is a facade for a deeper, more sinister plan to destabilize Canada. This narrative paints Trudeau as a calculated figure in a larger scheme, with some branding him a narcissistic leader intent on causing national harm for ideological reasons.

#worldnews #canada #JustinTrudeau #immigration #confession

Watch video on X Brighteon Rumble Odysee Youtube Vimeo Facebook Minds and NebraskaJournalHerald.com

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy