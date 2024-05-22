BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚀On the 17th, Russian Aerospace Forces launched the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome with spacecraft on board in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
69 views • 12 months ago

Posting this a few days late, since I found this post below today:

Video description - 🚀 The Russian Aerospace Forces launched the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome with spacecraft on board in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Today, on the 22nd, this was found posted:

❗️On May 16, Russia launched a satellite into space that can attack other devices in low-Earth orbit, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing."Russia launched a low-Earth orbit satellite that we assess is likely an anti-space weapon, presumably capable of attacking other low-Earth orbit satellites," he said. Ryder noted that US government satellites are in the same orbit.

Cynthia... Thought I would repost the link of the video I posted. The US voted at UN against  preventing a future space war. 

Video that I posted is here:

https://www.brighteon.com/6565253c-69a2-425d-aade-09f1d3bac752

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
