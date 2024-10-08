BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding Salvation: The Gift of Eternal Life
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we explore the importance and greatness of salvation as described in the Bible. The speaker shares insights on the blessings of salvation, such as eternal life, joy, and peace, and emphasizes the significance of accepting this divine gift. With references to Hebrews, Ephesians, and John, the message encourages listeners to accept salvation and not neglect or reject it, highlighting the dangers of ignorance and the promise of life in Christ. The video ends with a call to share the message with others and a reminder of Jesus as the way, the truth, and the life.

00:00 Introduction and Opening Praise
00:04 Discussing the Song 'Rescue the Perishing'
00:59 The Greatness of Salvation
02:07 Eternal Life and Joy in Salvation
04:07 Peace and Grace Through Salvation
05:45 Heaven as Our Home
07:31 The Peril of Ignorance
08:35 Rejecting and Accepting Salvation
11:14 Final Thoughts and Encouragement

Keywords
bible studygospel of johnchristian faithchristian devotiondivine lovescripture reflectionunanswered questions in the biblesalvation in christianitybiblical questionsfanny crosby hymnsevangelism and missionshebrews chapter 21 peter chapter 4god salvation planmark gospel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy