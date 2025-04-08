BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New American Missile: Turning a cargo plane into a bomber
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 5 months ago

New American Missile

Turning a cargo plane into a bomber

A video of tests of the small-sized cruise missile Black Arrow by Leidos company, which took place in November 2024, has appeared online. The customer for the product was the US Special Operations Command and the US Air Force Special Operations Command.

The key feature was that the carrier was a C-130 transport aircraft - the munitions were literally dropped from the cargo ramp. The range of the Black Arrow is more than 300 km with a weight of 100 kg.

At the same time, missile drop systems can be installed on other aircraft with ramps, turning them into carriers of high-precision long-range weapons, increasing the firepower in addition to combat aircraft.


📌Such developments are an extremely promising direction, especially in terms of mobilization capabilities, allowing you to quickly obtain ersatz bombers even from civilian transports.

❗️Such trends must at least be taken into account. Although our situation is aggravated by the deplorable state of the actual fleet of transport aircraft, where the An-12 and An-26 are living out their last days, (https://t.me/kramnikcat/2828) and there is actually no replacement for them.

#weapons #USA⭐️@rybar

Adding:  Iran and the United States will begin talks in Oman on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of negotiations for this day.

"Iran and the US will meet in Oman on Saturday for high-level indirect talks. This is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," Araqchi wrote.


As Reuters reported earlier, Iran insisted on negotiations in Oman, where representatives from Tehran and Washington would not meet directly, but would communicate through Omani officials.

It is still unknown in what actual format the negotiations will ultimately take place. They will concern Iran's nuclear program.

The diplomatic efforts come amid rumors that the United States is preparing a strike on Iran and that the Iranian army is on combat alert.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy