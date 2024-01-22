Computers on Living Things? The Disturbing Truth Behind Quantum Computing | The Jeff Dornik Show

In this riveting episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, I had the privilege of joining Alex Stone on A StoneWall's Perspective to unravel the enigmatic world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. Our discussion delved into the potential dangers and ethical considerations surrounding these rapidly advancing technologies. From Elon Musk's ambitious transformation of Twitter into the mysterious "X" to the unsettling impact of AI on the workforce and concerns about centralization of power, we explored the intricate web of implications. The conversation took a darker turn as we contemplated dystopian possibilities when AI meets quantum computing, and we scrutinized the spiritual aspects, including the CERN project's alleged attempts to access the demonic realm. Join us on this thought-provoking journey into the shadows of technology, as we aim to untangle the complex threads that weave our present and future. Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable insights and join the conversation about the evolving technological landscape that shapes our world.

Tired of the buzzword barrage leaving your head spinning faster than a political flip-flop? In my upcoming book Following the Leader, I’ll take you on a truth-seeking journey, exposing the sinister strategy of creating confusion by the powers-that-be. Brace yourself for a mind-bending unraveling of the deep-state conspiracy that's infiltrated every corner of society – because breaking away from the brainwashing system is the only way to stop willingly walking into the lion's den. Pre-order today! jeffdornik.com/ftl





Forget about mystery meat crumbles from the apocalypse aisle – with Freedom First Beef, we're serving you premium sous vide, freeze-dried beef that laughs in the face of lab-grown meat and mRNA jabs. Freedom First Beef is your ticket to survival, proudly veteran-owned and ready to feed the nation with the kind of beef the powers-that-be don't want you to savor. Use code JEFF15 to save 15% at freedomfirstbeef.com.





Tune in LIVE to The Jeff Dornik Show every day at 8pm ET only on Rumble!





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe athttps://jeffdornik.substack.com.