The EU Parliament Approves their Digital ID System Regulation.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Here's their sell tactic. Will The People blindly accept ??
The EU parliament Gave Approval to digital ID Regulation.
It will now have to be formally endorsed by the EU Council of Ministers to become law.
• A single tool to store your identity online
• National ID
• Driver’s License
• Bank details
• Prescriptions
• Systems will be inclusive and “voluntary” FOR NOW
No longer a conspiracy theory. Freedom is about to be lost.