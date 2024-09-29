BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MI5, Special Branch, Spy Cops and the Media, Stephen Dorril Laurie Flynn 2021
Tony Gosling
Tony Gosling
7 months ago

As the Spy Cops Bill reached the House of Lords, Media North discussed previous miscarriages of justice and the media.


https://medianorth.org.uk/vesta/


Spycops are on the rise. And Momentum has been on the forefront of opposing their legitimisation by government. But their threat expands beyond just activist groups - they have infiltrated and are collaborating with much of our media.


Our Volunteer Slack, in partnership with The Campaign for Press and Broadcast Freedom and The Working Group, held this event with some speakers who are well versed in the tactics of the intelligence and police establishment:


Stephen Dorril on the way the security services began to infiltrate left groups and the trade union movement in the 1960s. He has written extensively on the security services and is the author of Smear!: Wilson and the Secret State.


Eileen Turnbull, researcher for the Shrewsbury 24 campaign, will talk about her work which led to the recent judicial review of the original trials of the pickets in 1973 and 1974.


Laurie Flynn, journalist and co-author with Michael Gillard of Untouchables - Dirty Cops, Bent Justice & Racism in Scotland Yard. He will talk about his own experiences of the complicity of the media in ignoring miscarriages of justice and what happens when journalists like him tried to expose police corruption.

Keywords
fascismmi5spycops
