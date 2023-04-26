BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, they shall gather together his elect
It's Time To Wake UP
It's Time To Wake UP
121 followers
45 views • 04/26/2023

15 When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)


16 Then let them which be in Judaea flee into the mountains:


17 Let him which is on the housetop not come down to take any thing out of his house:


18 Neither let him which is in the field return back to take his clothes.


19 And woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck in those days!


20 But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day:


21 For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.


22 And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened.


23 Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not.


24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.


25 Behold, I have told you before.


26 Wherefore if they shall say unto you, Behold, he is in the desert; go not forth: behold, he is in the secret chambers; believe it not.


27 For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. Matthew 24: 15-27 King James Version Bible


Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

bibletruthend of the worldjonathan kleck
