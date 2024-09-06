Mike Adams Sermon 023 - 1 Timothy - Correcting the WICKEDNESS that has festered inside the Church for millennia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Context and Introduction to First Timothy (0:03)
- Challenges in the Church and Paul's Mission (4:25)
- Paul's Teachings on Church Leadership and Morality (7:00)
- Paul's Personal Testimony and Teachings on Faith (12:35)
- Challenges of Wealth and Fame in the Church (24:38)
- Practical Advice for Church Leaders and Members (29:30)
- The Role of the Church in Society (35:57)
- The Importance of Good Works and Eternal Life (36:14)
- Food Rituals and Practical Food Choices (41:40)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (47:12)
