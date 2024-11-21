Destruction of an agricultural room and olive trees in New Nablus





The Zionist occupation forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, launched a campaign on lands in the New Nablus area, demolishing a room, removing 42 fruit trees, and destroying a wall and stone chains under the pretext of unauthorized construction.

Amid the forced displacement of Palestinians, the Zionist occupation cuts down olive trees and demolishes a room belonging to citizen Hamza Hamami in the Al-Tur area of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Interview: Mujahid Hamami, brother of the landowner Ahmed Al-Masri, eyewitness

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 19/11/2024

