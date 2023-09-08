Large meteor explodes over Turkey ( Biblical wormwood-Planet x system debris coming) / End-times / Read👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 7, 2023





Large meteor explodes over Turkey ( Biblical wormwood-Planet x system debris coming)End-times Warning signs that jesus christ (yeshua) warned you would come/ the clock ticks down now/ read BELOW.

Today is now 9/3/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see meteor debri that came in a large chunk came in over Turkey and seen in multiple surrounding areas. And like I've said many times now there's coming in clusters from planet x and from a separate planet x system body. Also coming from 3-4 solar systems getting tracked by NASA with their own debri tails coming into earth's solar system and surrounding us. Though in soon time millions will fall as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams I believe were from christ over the years matching bible prophecy speaking about God giving end times dreams and visions to men and women and children in the last days as spoken in Joel chapter 2 and acts chapter 2 in the bible... all meteor debri footage credited to others on YouTube as all credits go to them. Also credits to others for their pictures of a blue planet x system body seen clearly along with other planet x system bodies and planet x system effects seen in our skies globally are only intensifying as you'll see in pictures. You'll also see amazing video where the guy who caught it thought it's the moon. No it's a red planet x system body as can see in video no moon features more smooth in its look. Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Credited videos BELOW-

JAINIL_GAMERZ/ Red planet x system body-

• Red moon #shortvideo #youtubeshorts #... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4AVz4AhiaZE





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxnO20p2JwY