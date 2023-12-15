UFO's, the Alien Presence & Abductions

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews Josh Reid on the current status of UFO/UAP disclosure, the alien presence on planet earth, the alien agenda, terraforming of the planet, abductions and the millions of children that go missing every year, no questions asked.

Josh: "They want to disconnect the human mind and the human body from the connection of the spirit that dwells inside of us. And not only do they want to disconnect it, they completely want to rid the world of it. They want to decimate all religion, all various different types of knowledge on that, and re-write it. And to me, that’s telling me that we’re in the midst of a take-over of this planet, a terraforming of this planet..."