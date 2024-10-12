PROVERBS 1: 27 YOUR DESTRUCTION COMETH AS A WHIRLWIND

PROVERBS 1:24 ¶ Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded;

25 But ye have set at nought all my counsel, and would none of my reproof: 26 I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh;

27 When your fear cometh as desolation,

and Your Destruction Cometh As A WHIRLWIND;

when distress and anguish cometh upon you.

https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par