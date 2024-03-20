BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TEXAS MADNESS: Courts in Chaos | SEKULOW
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
61 views • 03/20/2024

American Center for Law and Justice | TEXAS MADNESS: Courts in Chaos

A federal court of appeals puts Texas’ new immigration law back on hold as they prepare to hear more arguments today, before the ink could even dry on the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed it to go into effect.


Following the quick back and forth of federal court rulings, Texas remains divided over illegal immigration.


Stop Biden’s Chaotic Border Crisis.


https://aclj.org/immigration/end-bidens-humanitarian-crisis-for-children-and-protect-our-borders?utm_medium=Video&utm_source=Rumble&utm_campaign=d-03202024_seg-rumclips_top-IM_typ-PT_con-bordercrisis

Keywords
border crisissekulowacljamerican center for law and justice
