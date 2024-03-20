TEXAS MADNESS: Courts in Chaos | SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
American Center for Law and Justice | TEXAS MADNESS: Courts in Chaos
A federal court of appeals puts Texas’ new immigration law back on hold as they prepare to hear more arguments today, before the ink could even dry on the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed it to go into effect.
Following the quick back and forth of federal court rulings, Texas remains divided over illegal immigration.
Stop Biden’s Chaotic Border Crisis.
Sign:
https://aclj.org/immigration/end-bidens-humanitarian-crisis-for-children-and-protect-our-borders?utm_medium=Video&utm_source=Rumble&utm_campaign=d-03202024_seg-rumclips_top-IM_typ-PT_con-bordercrisis