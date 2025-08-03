Proof that Google's YouTube is BOTH Racist + Fascist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google/YouTube claim that they treat all creators equally, when this is patently false, considering the fact that they had a program called "YouTube Black" that specifically gave preferential treatment, including amplification on YouTube chosen, black voices, whites need not apply.
Google also engaged in fascism by implementing Biden administration DEI policies into their artificial intelligence which still exists today.
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)