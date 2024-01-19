Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iran Releases Surveillance footage of IRGC Drones Carrying Out Strikes against Sunni Jaish-ul-Adl Militant Bases in Pakistan's - Balochistan
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
125 views
Published a month ago

Iran releases surveillance footage of IRGC drones carrying out strikes against Sunni Jaish-ul-Adl militant bases in Pakistan's Balochistan

Adding also later today: Pakistan announces end of tensions with Iran

After today's meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, the members of the country's cabinet agreed with the final decision of the political and military leaders to resume full diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and return the ambassadors of the two countries to each other's capitals.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket