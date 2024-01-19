Iran releases surveillance footage of IRGC drones carrying out strikes against Sunni Jaish-ul-Adl militant bases in Pakistan's Balochistan

Adding also later today: Pakistan announces end of tensions with Iran

After today's meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, the members of the country's cabinet agreed with the final decision of the political and military leaders to resume full diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and return the ambassadors of the two countries to each other's capitals.



