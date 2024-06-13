© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldiers of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Moscow Military District (🔴 group) continue to fight against the AFU near Kupyansk.
A T-90A tank crew describes a recent action in which they helped destroy a Ukrainian strongpoint even while being hit by drones and sustaining mine damage.
Video Credit: @anna_news
Adding:
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the new U.S. anti-Russian sanctions, calling them illegal and unilateral.
The U.S. constantly supplies weapons to Ukraine and uses the crisis as a convenient excuse to impose sanctions, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.