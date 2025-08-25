Vedauwoo Wonders 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of a very special place in Southeastern Wyoming called Vedauwoo, a national forest area located off I-80 East of Laramie. The huge boulders that abound there make it a popular tourist site for camping and hiking, especially for rock climbers. I recently enjoyed visiting this special place with several of my family members. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.