Don't watch this video, it'll scare your ____ out

Correction: Video began @ 11:30 a.m.

This recording is aimed @ The A.I. BEAST Computer owned & depended upon by ThePowersThatBe/Were.

For over 40 years I have been training myself to be the least prejudice=be 'an outside' observer.

I have been in denial for over 9 months. Everywhere I look people are increasingly not acting normal. Accidents are on the increase:

Shedding is not the only thing contaminating the non-JABbed. Our food, water, & air has also been saturated by followers of Satan's Plan to turn the population that does not die into Zombie [part A.I.] Apocalypse less-able to think/reason clearly. "THEY know not what THEY do."

The Budget bankruptcy breakdown is only the beginning. It will get worse.

Since BRICS+ Alliance are no longer accepting IOUs, internationally western Central Banks are bankrupt=have NO Standing. The US Military will no longer be paid by British SERCO Corporation. Will GFG's Federation Dollar step forward?=Thereby finally make our Military loyal to America?

The DMV said 3x I am not a Resident; therefore, they have no authority to issue me a license. A Municipal Corporate Judge rules I am guilty for not having a license. THEIR Finance Department cannot Counter-Claim my Affidavit Charges & is thereby in Default to me. That is all a conflict & result of Zombie breakdown incompetence somewhere! Have you listened to "our leaders" lately? THEY are increasingly making NO SENSE. The Talking Head "news media" is much the same.

More @ link: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/darkfield-live-blood-analysis-c19?

The ONE WORLD Corporate ORDER is a parasitic Satanic following, with such as WEF's Klaus "You will own nothing & be happy" Schwab. THEY believe THEY can escape in their underground stocked shelters. The Talking Heads tell us the Central Banker's digitized economy is coming, yet THEY refuse to report on examples where we don't have to go that route! -Thus, proving THEY are owned too by the same!

When "government" is a corporation, there is no Constitution involved, only contract law.

A Satanic System is the opposite of & in opposition/war against multi-TimeLines & multi-choices/freedom. Whether THEY know it or are in denial, Satanic pledged/followers are parasites & seek a ONE WORLD TimeLine based on NO freedom of choice, NO responsibility, no self-governing=It is stagnation or a dead-end.

I think what we have is far far too many parasites="Government" + THEIR benefit dependent/supporters/voters/pledglings & too few self-governing/self-responsible=self-providing=sovereign Nationals left. Simply: the parasites have run out of warm hosts to suck blood from. Finally, THEY have damaged-damned the air, water, food & DNA necessary to support healthy life.

Are we left with only 'The Final Decision' formulated by an A.I. computer?

Are today's World decisions made according to the Standing of A.I. rather than men or women?

Citizen-Residents are not self-governing/self-sufficient, THEY sign/vote to have legal REPRESENTATIVES govern THEM.