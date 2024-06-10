Macron announced the dissolution of the National Assembly of France and the organization of new elections, with the first round to be held on June 30.



In Europe, parties that oppose aid to Ukraine have strengthened their positions. French President Macron stated this.

This is how he commented on the dissolution of the French parliament - after the loss of his party in the elections to the European Parliament.

According to him, “everywhere on the continent, far-right parties have strengthened their positions, which in recent years have opposed the progress ensured by Europe, be it economic recovery, joint defense of European borders, support for farmers or assistance to Ukraine.”

“The main result of the elections is clear. This is not the best result for parties that defend European integration, including the presidential camp in France,” the French president added.

Let us remind you that right-wing parties won the elections in the European Parliament not only in France, but also in Austria and Belgium, and in Germany they took second place.

The head of the right-wing conservative National Rally party, winning the elections to the EP in France, Bardella, who opposed European supplies of missiles to Kiev for attacks deep into Russian territory, said that the French reject the policy pursued by Macron:

“A wind of hope has risen over France this evening, and this is just the beginning.”

The European People's Party, of which the current President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is a member, took first place in the European Parliament elections. The first preliminary election results were announced by the European Parliament's press service in Brussels.

Video Source Remark: 🐻 This is not abnormal. The EPP grouping has been the biggest party grouping since time immemorial. Basically it's a bunch of center and center-right parties. All now meaning war in Ukraine, austerity, high energy bills. 'Modern European values.'

AND: Von der Leyen promised to start working with socialists and liberals on June 10 to create “a broad majority for a strong Europe.”

The new majority in the EP will be pro-European and pro-Ukrainian, she said.

Ursula von der Leyen said she is convinced of her appointment as head of the European Commission for a new term following the victory of her European People's Party in the elections to the European Parliament.



