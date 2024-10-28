FLEE THE CHURCH !!! Proof that it is the Synagogue of Satan.

Another year of the church celebrating a pagan belief system such as Halloween, A ritual that the Bible speaks out against. How much more can Christians continue to follow in the doctrine of demons that the church promotes. When will Christians learn that the church is not a biblical organization and these so-called pastors are not concerned for you and your family‘s well-being. The church continues to teach and celebrate the philosophies within the tradition of men rather than on our savior, Yahusha Ha Mashiah.





CH. Vitcavich surrendered his heart in 2000, which he believed to be the savior of the Bible the Christian pastors, scholars and professors referred to as Jesus Christ. As CH Vitcavich studied the Scriptures the more he became skeptical of the way Christian educators relayed what they believed to be true. Realizing that this entire religious belief system was built upon the Men of Traditions rather than Biblical Truths, CH. Vitcavich now teaches what has been hidden from humanity for centuries.





Education and Experience: CH Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years before he began his journey into truth. He had 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.





You can learn more on my Rumble page: WarriorForTheKingdom





The Infiltration of Satan’s Doctrine of Demons within this Concept of what we call the “Church” is in fact, “The Synagogue of Satan.”





Part One:

https://rumble.com/v5861yk-the-demolition-of-the-church-part-one.html





Part Two:

https://rumble.com/v589jjx-the-demolition-of-the-church-part-two.html





Part Three:

https://rumble.com/v58egol-the-demolition-of-the-church-part-three.html





Part Four:

https://rumble.com/v58k2gz-the-demolition-of-the-church-part-four-conclusion.html