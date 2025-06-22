Iran & Israel: What A Chess Move

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This clip gets interesting after the 0:20 mark.
His theory is tenable IMHO. In any case, it’s a mistake to take most narratives at face value or presume to know what’s really going on in the Middle East.
The deep state:
• drew every border there (as well as elsewhere)
• installed every regime
• developed every threat
• spun up every warmongering narrative
• doesn’t just manufacture chaos/brinkmanship; it designs ongoing terror and war
Team Trump knows that — and is ending it for good. In fact, they may have already fixed the problem and this is a mop-up act.
Have faith.
Hat tip Jordan Clark (21 June 2025)