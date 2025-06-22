Iran & Israel: What A Chess Move

This clip gets interesting after the 0:20 mark.

His theory is tenable IMHO. In any case, it’s a mistake to take most narratives at face value or presume to know what’s really going on in the Middle East.

The deep state:

• drew every border there (as well as elsewhere)

• installed every regime

• developed every threat

• spun up every warmongering narrative

• doesn’t just manufacture chaos/brinkmanship; it designs ongoing terror and war

Team Trump knows that — and is ending it for good. In fact, they may have already fixed the problem and this is a mop-up act.

Have faith.





Hat tip Jordan Clark (21 June 2025)

