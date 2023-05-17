BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates Plans to Microdose Humanity With Cancer Coating on ALL Fruit and Veg
2034 views • 05/17/2023

Bill Gates’ plans to poison our food supply have gone into overdrive. The People’s Voice has already exposed Gates’ plan to force humanity to stop eating meat and start eating his synthetic beef – which just so happens to cause turbo cancers in humans.

Not content with attempting to ban meat and replace it with carcinogenic synthetic gloop, Gates is also making moves to poison the fruit and vegetable supply. Gates has been exposed pumping millions of dollars into a plan to coat all fruit and vegetables with an invisible product that can’t be removed no matter how hard you scrub it.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

food supplyfood shortagesfake meatbill gatesworld economic forumsynthetic meatwefapeeledipeeledipeel toxic
