Joe Rogan TORCHES Media for "RIGGING" the 2020 Election

Even if 2020 was a fair and free election, it was rigged, “for sure,” by the media, expressed Joe Rogan.





Why? Because the media knowingly overplayed the Russia collusion narrative while deliberately downplaying the Hunter Biden laptop story.





“It’s manipulation of a public narrative. It’s manipulation of what the people think is real and not real,” argued Rogan.





“It’s wild sh*t ... because that is a way that you’re going to rig an election without rigging an election.”





Joe Rogan: "it's wild sh*t and no one cares. No one is up in arms, no one is freaking out because that is a way you are going to rig an election without rigging an election”