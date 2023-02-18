BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘IT’S ALL A SHAM’ Why Buttigieg & FEMA are DITCHING Ohio
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
357 views • 02/18/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 17, 2023


The recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio caused intense health and environmental concerns thanks to the massive leaking of toxic chemicals. But, yet, the Biden administration’s Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is nowhere to be seen. AND, as Glenn details in this clip, FEMA just denied assistance to the Ohio town as well. But since when has FEMA turned down the chance to take control of a town, Glenn asks. In this clip, Glenn explains why he believes the left are ABANDONING Ohio: ‘It’s ALL A SHAM.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv3TTIvXbHY

Keywords
environmenttoxic chemicalsfemapete buttigiegglenn beckohiotrainderailmentenvironmental disastershamabandonedeast palestinedenied assistance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy