Houthi Missile Nearly Took Down an F-35—Is This Jet Really That WEAK? - A U.S. F-35 was nearly hit by a Houthi-fired missile over Yemen, raising serious questions about the jet’s real-world survivability. How did a non-state group come so close to downing America’s most advanced fighter? This close call exposes the risks of deploying high-tech assets in low-priority zones — and challenges the myth of stealth invincibility. Watch the full video to find out!
00:42 - Chapter 1: The Incident Unpacked
02:47 - Chapter 2: Vulnerability in a Real Combat Zone
05:13 - Chapter 3: Is the F-35 Overexposed?
Further Info:
The Houthis almost shot down an F-35—and Washington is panicked
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/the-houthis-almost-shot-down-an-f-35-and-washington-is-panicked
