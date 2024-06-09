IF YOU'RE ARMING OUR ENEMY, WE WILL ARM YOURS - Russian FM Lavrov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU'RE ARMING OUR ENEMY, WE WILL ARM YOURS - (02:31 video above) Russian FM Lavrov implies in connection to Putin's explosive statement that suggested symmetric response to U.S-NATO warmongering , such as arming enemies of Western states.
I have no doubt that they understand what Putin meant. There are still people who can analyze. They're just escalating to please their radical electorate before next election campaign - Lavrov.
IT'S NOT TRUE AND THEY KNOW IT - (01:07) Moscow's top diplomat stresses French PM Attal lying with claim no French instructors in Ukraine.
@IntelRepublic