The Mystery Daughter of Babylon 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇱

💡Spiritual Intel to consider in light of WW3 now unfolding before our eyes:

Isa 47:1 - “Come down and sit in the dust,

O virgin daughter of Babylon;

Sit on the ground without a throne,

O daughter of the Chaldeans!

For you shall no more be called

Tender and delicate.





Zec 2:7 - “Up, Zion! Escape, you who dwell with the daughter of Babylon.”





Psa 137:8 - O daughter of Babylon, who are to be destroyed,

Happy the one who repays you as you have served us!





☢️ It is now becoming more evident that *the* supreme Whore of the earth that rides the current beast system is Zionist Israel 🇮🇱- This is Mystery Babylon headquartered in Jerusalem…





BUT, *the* main daughter appears to be none other than the United States 🇺🇸- This is the Daughter of Babylon that literally supplies endless aid, weapons, intelligence, and also constantly vetos any actions that would be taken against Israel by the UN, thereby keeping Babylon protected indefinitely.





