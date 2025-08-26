Why the Rise of AI Makes Emotional Intelligence More Crucial Than Ever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In modern AI-driven workplaces, it’s easy to feel like we’re all just machines—efficient, productive. But somehow fading emotional connection has made us feel less valued, creating the need for human emotional intelligence once again. It’s what reminds us that behind every task is a human being with aspirations, struggles, and creativity. Without it, work risks becoming mechanical, leaving employees feeling more like cogs than contributors. The future of work must blend AI’s precision with humanity’s heart, ensuring people feel valued not just for their output, but for their presence.
