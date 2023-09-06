As The People's Rights Are Attacked, Unlawful Feds Arming With Submachine Guns

Every federal agency that has been constructed has been without the express authority of the People and as such, they are now claiming to be "law enforcers" when they are not even constitutional! What's worse is that they are not only being armed but militarized against the People. We'll take a look at what is going on, a look into history regarding this and the Scriptures as to what God says about it all.





Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠

Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠

Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠⁠

Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠⁠⁠

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠

One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠⁠⁠

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code

TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠





Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/⁠











