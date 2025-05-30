BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DRAMATIC body-cam Two cops hit & continue SHOOTOUT - Ohio, May 28th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
162 views • 3 months ago

DRAMATIC body-cam: Two officers hit and continue SHOOTOUT

‘One officer DOWN… I’m hit, I’m HIT’

The suspect STILL on the run.

Partial from Article here: 

Newly released body camera footage captures the moments when a suspect opened fire on two Mifflin Township police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, two officers were conducting traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue and stopped a car. About four minutes after they engaged with the driver of the car, the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Daveonte Dixon, bailed out and began running.

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/local/bodycam-video-mifflin-township-officers-shooting/530-76395c50-c66d-4b5a-b5bd-4ca11d95eee1

