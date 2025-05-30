DRAMATIC body-cam Two cops hit & continue SHOOTOUT - Ohio, May 28th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DRAMATIC body-cam: Two officers hit and continue SHOOTOUT
‘One officer DOWN… I’m hit, I’m HIT’
The suspect STILL on the run.
Partial from Article here:
Newly released body camera footage captures the moments when a suspect opened fire on two Mifflin Township police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, two officers were conducting traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue and stopped a car. About four minutes after they engaged with the driver of the car, the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Daveonte Dixon, bailed out and began running.
https://www.10tv.com/article/news/local/bodycam-video-mifflin-township-officers-shooting/530-76395c50-c66d-4b5a-b5bd-4ca11d95eee1