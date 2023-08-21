My Basics of Off-Grid Solar Set-ups to Not Have to Pay for Electricity & Deal w/ Grid Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thumbnail is stock photo from internet. More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick trailer battery setups can have panels & batteries as needed. 2 to 5 trailers will run a small restaurants. Add a small generator or have a vehicle running with jumper cables to trailer set up that can be strung together, & at least 1 Central Air Conditioner Unit can be run. 1 unit will run a refrigerator & all the basics if you are not using to heat or cool. Will easily run heating systems using fuel. You could have one of these w/ a camper & hook the camper pigtail right to unit or power a construction site, town fair, or whatever you want.