Trump and Schwab, Good Cop, Bad Cop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump said Klaus Schwab was doing a great job. The World Economic Forum supports lockdowns and mandates. Yet, Trump tries to misdirect our attention to "left-wing lunatics". This is a divide and conquer tactic to get the American people to fight with each other inside the left/right paradigm. Try to see the bigger picture.