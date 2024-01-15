America is NOT failing, NOT faltering, and NOT in decline. America is GONE. Pretending otherwise has become our national pastime.
(Video letter 9 of 11 from Countdown to Too Late, available March 2024 from online booksellers as THE UNFOUNDING OF AMERICA. Next: “The 2nd of July: What is YOUR Declaration?”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.