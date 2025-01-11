BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NATO’s Worst "Nightmare," Xi's Missile Reaches Europe As Serbia Deploys China’s FK-3 System
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
316 views • 5 months ago

Serbia has completed training its military to operate the Chinese-made FK-3 air defense missile system, marking a significant shift in European defense dynamics. The FK-3, which was delivered in 2022, is an export version of China's HQ-22 system and is comparable to US Patriot and Russian S-300 systems. Serbia is the first European nation to independently operate this advanced system, which boasts a 100-kilometer range, can engage multiple targets simultaneously, and has been designed to withstand electronic interference. The system enhances Serbia's airspace protection, but its strategic implications have drawn concerns from NATO, as Serbia continues to strengthen its ties with China and Russia while pursuing EU accession. The announcement also aligns with increasing Chinese influence in the region, notably through economic investments and the upcoming visit of President Xi Jinping. 00:00 - INTRO 01:54 - FEATURES OF FK3 MISSILE SYSTEM 03:07 - GEOPOLITICAL IMPLICATIONS OF CHINA-SERBIA MILITARY TIES 03:57 - EU ON CHINA SERBIA RELATIONS 06:20 - WEST'S CONCERNS AGAINST CHINA SERBIA DEAL

Mirrored - CLRCUT


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
serbiachinese-madefk-3air defense missile system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy