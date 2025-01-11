NATO’s Worst "Nightmare," Xi's Missile Reaches Europe As Serbia Deploys China’s FK-3 System

Serbia has completed training its military to operate the Chinese-made FK-3 air defense missile system, marking a significant shift in European defense dynamics. The FK-3, which was delivered in 2022, is an export version of China's HQ-22 system and is comparable to US Patriot and Russian S-300 systems. Serbia is the first European nation to independently operate this advanced system, which boasts a 100-kilometer range, can engage multiple targets simultaneously, and has been designed to withstand electronic interference. The system enhances Serbia's airspace protection, but its strategic implications have drawn concerns from NATO, as Serbia continues to strengthen its ties with China and Russia while pursuing EU accession. The announcement also aligns with increasing Chinese influence in the region, notably through economic investments and the upcoming visit of President Xi Jinping. 00:00 - INTRO 01:54 - FEATURES OF FK3 MISSILE SYSTEM 03:07 - GEOPOLITICAL IMPLICATIONS OF CHINA-SERBIA MILITARY TIES 03:57 - EU ON CHINA SERBIA RELATIONS 06:20 - WEST'S CONCERNS AGAINST CHINA SERBIA DEAL

